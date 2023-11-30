Sexyy Red Criticized For Reposting TikTok From Murderer

Like most of her music does, Sexyy Red's new single "FREE MY N*GGA" has gone viral on TikTok. People have come up with plenty of clever ways to repurpose the lyrics for their own content. But some people have taken it very literally and used it as a rallying cry for people actually being freed from prison. One person in particular who made a video including the song was pretty well known on TikTok.

The video came from one of two men who made up the "E and J Gang" viral couple account on TikTok. Last year the pair were both arrested and eventually jailed over the murder of a 29-year-old man in Georgia. It's obvious why he would see fit to make a video of his own to the new song, and Red herself caught it. She posted the video to twitter with the caption "Free Dat!!" but many online took issue with her post. Check out the video she shared below.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Celebrates Sexyy Red's Success

Sexyy Red In Hot Water Again

Fans in the comments quickly tried to inform her who the man in the video was. "Free a murdered?" one of the top comments reads. "Wayment Sexyy you need to reconsider" and "do you know what him and that man did ? smh" two other comments read. Surprisingly though, not everyone was against Red in the matter. Some comments on an Instagram repost pointed out the double standard in calling for people to be freed.

"Y’all be posting free y’all killer cousins all the time. Ion see the problem. Lol." one of the top comments on Instagram reads. Another compared it to the many calls from across the hip-hop landscape for Young Thug to be freed. "Ain’t y’all the same one talking bout free Thug ? I’m sorry Truly humble under God ?" the comment reads. What do you think of Sexyy Red reposting a video of a man in jail for murder performing her new song? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Sexyy Red's New Tour Setlist Revealed

[Via]