Sexyy Red Continues To Show Her Talent For Hook Writing On "Free My N***a"

Sexyy Red has become the breakout star of 2023. Overall, she is someone who continues to showcase just how talented she is. Although some people feel like she can't rap, that would be a bit of an over-exaggeration. If you listen to her music, you will immediately realize she has a great ear for hooks. The only difference is that her lyrics are hypersexual. It is what separates her from other artists and it makes her unique. If her album Hood Hottest Princess taught us anything, it is that she makes good songs, whether you hate the lyrics or not.

She is gearing up to drop a deluxe version of the album, which is great news for fans. It remains to be seen how many more new songs will be found here. However, there is a lot to be excited about. She has been teasing a plethora of new tracks, and even some music videos. Today, she dropped off another brand-new song. This time, the track is called "Free My N***a" and has a very obvious theme attached to it.

Sexyy Red Continues To Dominate

Once again, Sexyy Red comes through with great production and a hook that will stick with you. While the lyrics are crass and raunchy, that is what her fans know her for. It is a stylistic choice that will stay with her for a very long time. For those who love it, this track will prove to be an immediate addition to playlists.

Hopefully, the Hood Hottest Princess deluxe comes out sooner rather than later. Be sure to let us know what you think of this track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest artists in the world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Acceptin' every call, fuck it, free my dawg (Free him)

When he touch down, we gon' cash out at the mall (Ball out)

Pigs always hatin', tell 'em, "Fuck 'em," bitch, we ball (Fuck)

Hoes yellin', "Free him," but ain't tryna throw them paws (What's up?)

