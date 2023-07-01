Recently, Sexyy Red received a great deal of backlash after a clip of her performing for school-aged kids hit the internet. In the clip, she’s seen walking out to her music as the crowd goes wild. Known for her controversial and explicit music, social media users were generally not pleased that she was performing her material for children. Some claimed that her material is simply not appropriate for people under the age of 18. Others even said they’d take legal action if their own children were present.

Today (July 16), Sexyy Red took to Twitter to respond to the public outcry. She says that she was simply there to do a good deed by donating to the kids for their prom. “Y’all do know I went there to give the boys money for they haircuts and girls bundles for prom week,” she explained. She went on to reveal that she herself could have used the hand when she was their age. “Cause I remember when I needed help with my prom stuff,” the rapper wrote.

Sexxy Red Says She Was There To Help Kids With Prom

Y’all do know I went there to give the boys money for they haircuts and girls bundles for prom week cause I remember when I needed help with my prom stuff https://t.co/YeTXPgNtHB — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) July 16, 2023

It appears as though her response has done little to assist the hate she’s been receiving online. Many users are claiming that it’s still not acceptable that brought her controversial songs to a school environment. Some are even going the extra mile, claiming that her donations should have been education-related as opposed to simply cosmetic things. Luckily, various people are going up to bat for the “Pound Town” rapper. Some users have defended the artist, saying that her donation was a kind gesture.

“This is actually a real a*s thing to do,” one user writes, “When you grow up without much money the first thing to suffer is things like clothes, shoes, hair, toys, and things that are fun and cosmetic cause we had to survive. So making them feel pretty and handsome was a kind thing to do.”

