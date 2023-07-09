Travis Scott is currently a very busy man. Alongside the constant teasing and promotion of Utopia, Scott is currently doing the festival set circuit. He has primarily spent the last few weeks in Europe before he performs at Rolling Loud in Miami later this month. So far, Scott has given a fan the clothes off his back while performing in Dublin. Also in Ireland, Scott performed “Aye”, his track on Lil Uzi Vert’s The Pink Tape for the first time.

However, Scott most recently found himself at Wireless Festival in England. First held in 2005, Wireless is a staple of the British festival circuit. Wireless has been held in several venues across London and England but appears to have settled on Finsbury Park in North London. Beyond Scott, the lineup for the 2023 festival was absolutely stacked. Friday saw Playboi Carti, Ice Spice, Latto, Lil Uzi Vert, Metro Boomin, and Yeat to name a few. Saturday had Lil Yachty, FLO, and Mariah the Scientist. Furthermore, the show will close out on July 9 with 50 Cent, Lil Durk, GloRilla, and Popcaan.

Scott Surprises Fans With Sexyy Red

However, Scott didn’t perform his July 8 set entirely alone. At one point in the proceedings, he brought out Sexyy Red, who performed alongside him in a red cropped hoodie and black leggings. Red is currently enjoying a meteoric rise to stardom. She earned major industry attention for her track “Pound Town”, which was later remixed by Nicki Minaj. That remix, dubbed “Pound Town 2”, peaked at #66 on the Billboard Hot 100. She followed that with her second mixtape, Hottest Hood Princess.

Red performed “Pound Town” and “SkeeYee” while getting major hype from Scott. However, it’s unclear wherever there is anything more to this guest appearance. It’s very possible that Scott was simply giving some airtime to an up-and-coming star. However, could this be a backdoor teaser for a feature on Utopia? After all, Utopia will have some features. The Weeknd reportedly appears on the album, although that’s about all we know at the moment. Would you want to see Sexyy Red on Utopia? Let us know in the comments. Follow all the latest music news here at HotNewHipHop.

