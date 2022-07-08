wireless festival
- MusicDoja Cat's Mother Granted Restraining Order Against Allegedly Abusive SonThe restraining order is set to expire in five years. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicNicki Minaj Set To Headline Wireless Fest Alongside Doja Cat, 21 Savage, And MoreThe announcement comes as Nicki is in the midst of high-profile beef. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDr. Dre Surprises 50 Cent For 48th BirthdayDr. Dre surprised 50 Cent in London on his birthday.By Cole Blake
- MusicTravis Scott, Sexyy Red, And Latto Show Out At Wireless Fest After PartyThe Wireless Fest headliners descended on the exclusive London nightclub.By Ben Mock
- MusicYeat Came Out To Massive Headliner-Sized Crowd At Wireless FestivalLondon was all the way turned up with the Oregon MC.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTravis Scott Brings Out Sexyy Red During Wireless Fest SetRed's star continues to shine brighter and brighter.By Ben Mock
- MusicPlayboi Carti Previews New Music At Wireless Festival, Spends Time With FansKing Vamp keeps electrifying every crowd he comes across.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearIce Spice Shares Her Impeccable London Looks & Fits In Instagram Photo DumpThe Princess is serving looks all over the world.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTravis Scott, Playboi Carti, & 50 Cent To Perform At Wireless FestivalWireless Festival has announced a star-studded lineup for 2023.By Cole Blake
- MusicRoddy Ricch's Wireless Festival Performance Of "The Box" Goes Viral: Twitter ReactsThe crowd at Wireless Festival sang "The Box" word for word — including the n-word — during Roddy Ricch's performance.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Fan Shares Video Of Rapper Seemingly Pushing Him At Chaotic Meet & Greet: WatchThe incident took place while Minaj was in London for her headlining set at Wireless Festival.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBarbz Jump Over Gates & Barriers Ahead Of Nicki Minaj's Wireless Festival Set: WatchThe Queen of Rap asked her followers to request songs during her IG Live session last night.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsNicki Minaj Addresses Pregnancy Rumours On IG LiveWe didn't exactly get a clear answer from Mama Minaj, but we certainly will in a matter of time.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureCardi B Recruits Megan Thee Stallion To Perform "WAP" At Wireless Fest: WatchCardi also tapped her husband, Offset, to join her on stage.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicCardi B Fends Off Handsy Wireless Festival Fan While On StageSomeone got a little too close for comfort as she was performing.By Erika Marie