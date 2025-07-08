Drake Plans To Fly Out Streamers For His Triple-Headlining Wireless Festival Appearance

BY Caroline Fisher 272 Views
Drake Streamers Wireless Festival Hip Hop News
Jun 26, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Canadian rapper Drake poses for photos on the red carpet before the 2017 NBA Awards at Basketball City at Pier 36. Brad Penner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
This weekend, Drake will perform at Wireless Festival in London, along with PartyNextDoor, Burna Boy, Vybz Kartel, and more.

This weekend, Drake is scheduled to become the first artist in history to headline all three days of Wireless Festival. He's already touched down in London ahead of the big event, and it looks like he won't be attending alone.

In a new clip shared by NFR Podcast on X, he can be heard talking to Adin Ross on the phone. He asked the internet personality whether or not he should send a private jet to bring a group of streamers to watch him perform. Unsurprisingly, Ross said yes.

For now, it remains unclear exactly which streamers will be attending Wireless Fest. It's safe to say, however, that Ross will be there. News of Drake's big plan comes shortly after the festival announced its full lineup. Artists like PartyNextDoorSummer Walker, BigXthaPlug, Lancey Foux, Burna Boy, Vybz Kartel, and many more are expected to grace the stage in honor of the fest's 20th anniversary. The event will be held at Finsbury Park in London, UK.

Drake "What Did I Miss?"

This won't be the first time Drake performs at Wireless Fest, as he also performed in 2012, 2015, and 2021. According to the festival, attendees can expect to hear three entirely different setlists from him too. Upon landing in the UK this week, he took to his Instagram Story to tell his followers "the boy's home."

Drake's three-day performance at Wireless Festival will kick off his tour across the UK and Europe. The tour will then run into September.

News of the Toronto rapper bringing a plane full of streamers to the fest also comes just days after he released his new song, "What Did I Miss?" In it, he reflects on the fallout of his explosive feud with Kendrick Lamar, calls out former friends that turned their backs on him amid the battle, and more. It's expected to appear on his upcoming album ICEMAN. At the time of writing, the album does not have an official release date.

