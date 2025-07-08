This weekend, Drake is scheduled to become the first artist in history to headline all three days of Wireless Festival. He's already touched down in London ahead of the big event, and it looks like he won't be attending alone.

In a new clip shared by NFR Podcast on X, he can be heard talking to Adin Ross on the phone. He asked the internet personality whether or not he should send a private jet to bring a group of streamers to watch him perform. Unsurprisingly, Ross said yes.

For now, it remains unclear exactly which streamers will be attending Wireless Fest. It's safe to say, however, that Ross will be there. News of Drake's big plan comes shortly after the festival announced its full lineup. Artists like PartyNextDoor, Summer Walker, BigXthaPlug, Lancey Foux, Burna Boy, Vybz Kartel, and many more are expected to grace the stage in honor of the fest's 20th anniversary. The event will be held at Finsbury Park in London, UK.

Drake "What Did I Miss?"

This won't be the first time Drake performs at Wireless Fest, as he also performed in 2012, 2015, and 2021. According to the festival, attendees can expect to hear three entirely different setlists from him too. Upon landing in the UK this week, he took to his Instagram Story to tell his followers "the boy's home."

Drake's three-day performance at Wireless Festival will kick off his tour across the UK and Europe. The tour will then run into September.