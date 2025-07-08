Kendrick Lamar and Drake are currently neck-and-neck in total album sales midway through 2025 at 3.6 million and 3.5 million respectively. DJ Akademiks shared a ranking of the top 20 artists in total album sales on Instagram, Tuesday. Despite Lamar and Drake's dominance, they only rank at No. 3 and No. 4.

At the top spot is country star Morgan Wallen, who has sold 4.4 million albums in 2025. He put out his fourth studio album, I'm the Problem, back in May and has been touring in promotion of the project. Below him at No. 2 is Taylor Swift, whose place is unsurprising even despite not releasing an album since April of 2024.

As for Kendrick Lamar and Drake, the former put out his latest album, GNX, back in November of last year. The project was an immediate hit and featured several popular singles including his SZA collaboration, "Luther." Drake, on the other hand, teamed up with PartyNextDoor for the joint-album, Some Sexy Songs 4 U, back in February. That effort also contained several hits such as "Nokia."

Drake "What Did I Miss?"

In other news, Drake put out his latest single, "What Did I Miss?," last weekend. On the track, he reflects on his viral feud with Kendrick Lamar and the number of friends he lost as a result. "I saw bro went to Pop Out with them, but been d*ck riding gang since 'Headlines.' / It feels like nobody's there until you start givin' out two-tones / And nobody cares until they in front of your tombstone / Y'all been on that type of timing for too long," he raps on the track.

In addition to the song, he posted a live stream on YouTube titled, “ICEMAN EPISODE 1.” In doing so, he teased additional new music as well, further fueling rumors that his next solo album is on the horizon.