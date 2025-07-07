Jaleel White Explains Why LeBron James May Have Switched Up On Drake

BY Cole Blake 233 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Sacramento Kings v Toronto Raptors
TORONTO, ON - NOVEMBER 2: Drake claps at the end of the game between the Sacramento Kings and the Toronto Raptors during the second half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on November 2, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)
Drake seemingly took some shots at LeBron James for supporting Kendrick Lamar on his new song, "What Did I Miss?”

Jaleel White has weighed in on Drake's new song, “What Did I Miss?” on which the Toronto rapper reflects on his viral feud with Kendrick Lamar. At one point in the song, Drake seemingly references LeBron James. He raps: "I saw bro went to Pop Out with them, but been d*ck riding gang since 'Headlines.'"

Discussing the bar on the Everybody Lurks podcast, White shared his take on the situation. “There are some celebrities who are drawn to what's hot... and then there's another celebrity that is drawn to what serves them on a human level," Jaleel White said. "'I don't care if that's hot. Does that serve me? Do I belong in that room? How does it serve me?' ... I think [Lebron] was drawn to what was extremely hot at the time. There's certain people, I don't care how hot their event is, if I don't jive with what they are I ain't going in there. It could be the hottest thing going but if what they stand for is not what represents me or if we have a conflict of interest like they mistreated somebody that I know, then I'm just not gonna go.”

As a clip of White's comments circulated on social media, fans had mixed reactions. "'Betraying Drake' he was a fan of BOTH. Drake is just sensitive," one user wrote back on X (formerly Twitter). One more wrote: "So LeBron never went to a Kendrick Lamar show or never had any ties with Kendrick before the pop out? Interesting I didn’t know that."

Read More: Drake's "What Did I Miss?" Tops Both US Spotify And Apple Music Charts Following Release

Are Drake & LeBron James Beefing?

After LeBron James attended Kendrick Lamar's The Pop Out concert in Los Angeles, rumors of a rift in his friendship with Drake began to circulate. They came to a head in January of this year when Drake dropped "Fighting Irish Freestyle." The title of the song appeared to be a reference to the name of James' high school basketball team. He played for St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio.

"Remember we tradin' watches? / I gave you that Arabic dial, you gave me a numbered edition / You would even check up on my son like a pediatrician / Sure convinced the gang this shit was rooted in love when it isn't / Show me how different we are, there's blessings in juxtaposition / I guess now you boys gotta abandon your summer tradition," Drake raps on the song, as caught by Complex.

Read More: Drake Arrives In London Ahead Of Triple Headlining Appearance At Wireless Festival

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 5.5K
Los Angeles Lakers v Toronto Raptors Pop Culture Joe Budden Speculates That LeBron And Savannah James Are Beefing With Drake 10.5K
Drake Disses LeBron James New Song What Did I Miss Hip Hop News Sports Drake Disses LeBron James Once Again On New Song "What Did I Miss?" 10.7K
Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors Music Drake Daps Up Steph Curry Courtside Amidst LeBron James Drama 5.0K