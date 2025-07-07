Jaleel White has weighed in on Drake's new song, “What Did I Miss?” on which the Toronto rapper reflects on his viral feud with Kendrick Lamar. At one point in the song, Drake seemingly references LeBron James. He raps: "I saw bro went to Pop Out with them, but been d*ck riding gang since 'Headlines.'"

Discussing the bar on the Everybody Lurks podcast, White shared his take on the situation. “There are some celebrities who are drawn to what's hot... and then there's another celebrity that is drawn to what serves them on a human level," Jaleel White said. "'I don't care if that's hot. Does that serve me? Do I belong in that room? How does it serve me?' ... I think [Lebron] was drawn to what was extremely hot at the time. There's certain people, I don't care how hot their event is, if I don't jive with what they are I ain't going in there. It could be the hottest thing going but if what they stand for is not what represents me or if we have a conflict of interest like they mistreated somebody that I know, then I'm just not gonna go.”

As a clip of White's comments circulated on social media, fans had mixed reactions. "'Betraying Drake' he was a fan of BOTH. Drake is just sensitive," one user wrote back on X (formerly Twitter). One more wrote: "So LeBron never went to a Kendrick Lamar show or never had any ties with Kendrick before the pop out? Interesting I didn’t know that."

Are Drake & LeBron James Beefing?

After LeBron James attended Kendrick Lamar's The Pop Out concert in Los Angeles, rumors of a rift in his friendship with Drake began to circulate. They came to a head in January of this year when Drake dropped "Fighting Irish Freestyle." The title of the song appeared to be a reference to the name of James' high school basketball team. He played for St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio.

"Remember we tradin' watches? / I gave you that Arabic dial, you gave me a numbered edition / You would even check up on my son like a pediatrician / Sure convinced the gang this shit was rooted in love when it isn't / Show me how different we are, there's blessings in juxtaposition / I guess now you boys gotta abandon your summer tradition," Drake raps on the song, as caught by Complex.