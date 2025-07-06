Drake's "What Did I Miss?" Tops Both US Spotify And Apple Music Charts Following Release

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
A new Drake song is almost always a big event, and "What Did I Miss?" has become the latest to experience streaming success.

Drake is among the most successful artists of the streaming era, and his dominance in that arena continues to be nothing short of remarkable. "What Did I Miss?," the presumed lead single for his forthcoming solo album ICEMAN is yet another notch in his belt.

Per Chart Data on X, "What Did I Miss?" topped both the US Apple Music and Spotify charts. That is not surprising, as across his appearances as both a solo and featured artist, Drake is the most streamed artist in Spotify history. Apple Music recently revealed the top 500 most streamed songs from the first ten years of the platform, and Drake led all artists with 39 songs on the list.

After a shaky start to resuming his career following the now-infamous battle with Kendrick Lamar, Drake seems to once again be rolling in the hits department. "NOKIA" continues to hover in the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking as high as #2. Now, his new track seems to be following that path, and will likely snag a spot in the top 10 on the Hot 100 after a week of tracking.

Drake ICEMAN

Drake began the rollout for ICEMAN with a livestream that led to his new song getting an official release. He has not yet provided a release date for the album. But, he claims that it's dropping "soon." It will be interesting to see how the Toronto rapper continues to wrestle with the present day.

When it comes to Drake releases, "soon" could be as early as next Friday (July 11) or six months from now. Regardless, the music industry and hip-hop fans will be closely monitoring his next steps as he continues to navigate unfamiliar territory.

