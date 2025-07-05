Fans Wrestle With Possibility That Drake Sampled The Weeknd On "What Did I Miss?"

The Weeknd and Drake's relationship has been spotty throughout the last decade, but at this moment in time, things are far from friendly.

Drake appears to have made a major chess move on his newest song, "What Did I Miss?" Fans are wondering whether or not he sampled The Weeknd to some degree. The eyebrow raising moment begins at the conclusion of his second verse and runs through the end of the song.

Heavenly vocals pop in and out and they do sound similar to what Abel Tesfaye would do on one of his records. Per Genius, there is nothing in the song credits about samples, so this cannot be proven. But folks online under itsvibe's X post believe this could be a real possibility.

"Likely, he sampled The Weeknd," one user writes. Another was quick to clown Drake for the move, adding, "Not surprising, weeknd helped him make one of his best albums [rolling on the floor laughing emoji]."

Of course, if this does wind up being factual, then it's another moment in Drake and The Weeknd's checkered history. The two Canadian superstars essentially climbed the ranks together, with both of them breaking out in 2011.

The XO icon did so with his debut mixtape, House of Balloons in March of that year. Then, the OVO founder followed suit in November with his sophomore LP, Take Care.

But after co-signing the R&B hitmaker by bringing him on "Crew Love," a long run of inconsistent behavior began.

Drake ICEMAN

Things were amplified last year though after Kendrick Lamar started the civil war with his "Like That" verse. Abel took some swipes on WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU and potentially even on Hurry Up Tomorrow on the track "I Can't Wait To Get There." "Tryna end all my dramas, tryna clean up my closet / 'Cause the media hate it when they can never control us / And my enemies hate it 'cause I own my soul," he sings referring to turning down Drake's label offer.

Outside of the possible sample though, The Boy definitely sent a subliminal or two The Weeknd's way on this future ICEMAN cut. "Askin' me, "How did it feel?" Can't say it didn't surprise me / Last time I looked to my right, you n****s was standing beside me / How can some people I love hang around p**sies who try me?" he raps, for instance.

It will be interesting to what/and who else Drake targets on his next LP which has yet to receive a release date. It is coming later this year though as he practically confirmed that to be true via his Instagram.

