Unpacking The Weeknd & ASAP Rocky's Shots At Drake On "WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU"

Drake is giving Thanos as rap's biggest stars assemble to avenge his dominance of the game, his lackluster material... or something unknown behind the scenes. On Future and Metro Boomin's new album WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU, it appears that Drake remains a focal point, similar to its March predecessor. But instead of Kendrick Lamar stealing the shine, these new (subliminal) disses are via two former collaborators, admirers, and friendly colleagues: The Weeknd and A$AP Rocky.

For those unaware, Abel Tesfaye almost joined OVO way back when, and the Harlem native embraced the 6ix God as of at least April of 2021. However, despite their history together, it seems like these two artists "picked a side" against Drake at some point, and now doubled down on that animosity. So how did they diss him on this new project?

The Weeknd's Shots At Drake

The track "All To Myself" contains a seemingly overt shot at Drake. "I thank God that I never signed my life away" might see The Weeknd reference how Aubrey Graham almost signed him to OVO in 2011. The After Hours star ended up choosing Republic Records. Through sub-tweets, plus less overt and frequent connections and link-ups, many fans speculated that The Boy was not happy about this decision at all. Here's an example of a December 2012 tweet that folks thought could've been aimed at Abel: "You won't get away with just a thank you... you owe me a favor."

Other potentially targeted lines on "All To Myself" are "They could never diss my brothers, baby," possibly alluding to Drake and Metro Boomin's traded shade, and "They shooters making TikToks," potentially referencing OVO affiliate Baka Not Nice's prolific presence on the social media platform. While other rumors claim the Certified Lover Boy also upset The Weeknd by trying to get with Bella Hadid after their breakup, these are unconfirmed. All these situations happened amid displays of love here and there, much like our next subject.

A$AP Rocky Takes Aim At Drizzy

A$AP Rocky's appearance on "Show Of Hands" apparently references his supposed fling with Sophie Brussaux, the mother of Drake's son Adonis, before or as their relationship was developing. "N***as in they feelings over women, what, you hurt or something? / I smash before you birthed, son, Flacko hit it first, son," he raps on the cut. These rumors surfaced upon the release of 2018's "The Story Of Adidon," Pusha T's diss that exposed Aubrey's family to the world. While Rocky seemed to deny them online, his "F***in' Problems" collaborator never addressed them.

"Show Of Hands" also seemingly references Drake's recent releases ("Heard you dropped your latest s**t, funny how it just came and went") and seeks actual conflict ("F**k keeping this s**t hip-hop, I wanna see a f**k n***a bleed out"). But considering their joint performances, a party with Rihanna in April 2021, and more public formalities, the feud that Rocky and The Weeknd supposedly have with Drake is still pretty vague. Still, speculation spread like wildfire that the "8AM In Charlotte" MC dissed his former flame, and Rocky's current partner on For All The Dogs cut "Fear Of Heights." Many also speculated that Rocky returned fire on Kid Cudi's Insano earlier this year. As unclear and contradictory as these feuds might seem on the surface, there's a strong possibility that Abel and Flacko finally picked a definitive side concerning their issues with Drake.

