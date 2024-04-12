ASAP Rocky Targets Drake & His Son Adonis' Mother On New Song, Fans Speculate

Drake must've done something to set off a lot of folks in the rap game, or they've all had to join forces to force him to address any sneak disses, issues, or flexes. Moreover, ASAP Rocky is the latest MC or artist to seemingly take shots at the Toronto superstar on the new Future and Metro Boomin album series. This time around, it appears on "Show Of Hands" off of WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU after the first installment made their supposed distaste for Drizzy a hot topic of debate and speculation. Specifically, the New York native seems to claim that he was with Sophie Brussaux first, who is the mother of the OVO mogul's child Adonis.

"N***as in they feelings over women, what, you hurt or something?" A$AP Rocky raps on the cut. "I smash before you birthed, son, Flacko hit it first, son." Other possible shots at Drake include "Heard you dropped your latest s**t / Funny how it just came and went" and his heft proclamation that "F**k keepin' this s**t hip-hop, I wanna see a f**k n***a bleed out." This also comes as fans are reacting to Aubrey Graham not dropping a diss track last night responding to all this as many had expected. Still, just like with most things having to do with these beefs, that was only speculation.

Read More: ASAP Rocky Might’ve Issued Drake Response On Kid Cudi’s New Album “INSANO”

Future, Metro Boomin & ASAP Rocky's "Show Of Hands": Listen

In fact, the only thing we really know for sure about the many beefs, shots, and responses surrounding these Metro Pluto projects is that Kendrick Lamar was going at Drake's neck on "Like That." Other than that, these are all just speculative explanations and connections drawn on previous context, which sometimes lines up almost perfectly. In this case, for example, fans online pointed out how Adonis' paternity was actually debated in court between the "Slime You Out" singer and A$AP Rocky. There's also the fact that the former was once tied to the latter's current partner Rihanna.

Still, these two MCs have shown each other a lot of love before, including lyrical references that at the very least seem neutral and plenty of collabs, link-ups, and the like. As such, a lot of fans are wondering what exactly is going on here, and if these are just a bunch of coincidences. Unfortunately for anyone hoping for peace and unity soon, it doesn't seem like we'll get any of that in the near future. Still, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and more updates on Drake and A$AP Rocky.

Read More: Drake’s New Hair Clips Copy ASAP Rocky’s, According To Fans