Drake Fans Disappointed As Kendrick Lamar Diss Track Is Nowhere To Be Found

Drake fans were on the edge of their seats today. Hip hop enthusiasts have been eagerly awaiting what was rumored to be a fiery response to Kendrick Lamar's shots fired in "Like That." However, as the speculated release date came and went tonight, disappointment rippled through the fanbase, with the anticipated diss track nowhere to be found. The saga began last month when Kendrick Lamar made waves with his guest verse on "Like That." The track appeared on Future and Metro Boomin's collaborative album, WE DON'T TRUST YOU. In his verse, Kendrick didn't hold back, taking direct aim at fellow rap heavyweights Drake and J. Cole.

Moreover, for additional context, J. Cole swiftly responded with a mixtape release and even extended an olive branch during his Dreamville Festival. Tonight, fans learned that Cole appeared on Future & Metro's latest album. Furthermore, Drake has remained silent. However, this fueled speculation about a potential clapback. Excitement reached a high point when Joe Budden hinted at Drake's studio activities on his podcast, teasing a forthcoming diss track that he described as "nuclear." Adding fuel to the fire, Drake posted an Instagram post featuring a t-shirt adorned with Vybz Kartel's image. Fans suspected that he was hinting at his time spent in the studio. Producer Boi1da further fanned the flames by sharing a photo of Vybz Kartel on his Instagram story. Moreover, leading fans to speculate that he had a hand in producing the anticipated track.

Drake Has Not Responded Yet, Fans Are Disappointed

As the rumored release date approached, fans braced themselves for what promised to be a monumental moment in hip-hop history. However, as the clock struck midnight and the expected drop failed to materialize, disappointment swept across social media. "The Aubrey response is going to be diabolical," one fan said. "I have to say… all this ganging up on Drake does make him look like Thanos," another person tweeted. Instead, Future & Metro Boomin dropped WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU which featured 25 brand new tracks. On it, fans have discovered several other collaborators who are now seemingly against Drake, including The Weekend and A$AP Rocky.

Fans found that A$AP Rocky threw shots at Drake too. "I smashed before you birthed son, Flacko hit it first son,” Rocky said on the album in his guest verse. Fans pieced this together too, adding fuel to the fire that everyone's against Drake. Moreover, while Drake's silence may have left fans disheartened, the anticipation for his response at an all time high. As fans continue to dissect every social media post and studio snippet in search of clues, one thing remains certain: when Drake finally breaks his silence, the world will be listening.

