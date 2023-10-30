What Is Drake’s Best-Selling Album?

As an artist of his magnitude, it seems like every Drake album is his best-selling album. With each new release, he appears to break some sort of chart or streaming record. Most recently, he tied with Michael Jackson for the record of the most No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 from a solo male artist. The milestone came off the heels of his latest album, For All The Dogs. Just like any Drake album, it went to #1 across worldwide charts regardless of the reception from fans and publications.

Few artists have the longevity at the enormous scale that Drake does. Even less have maintained their relevance as he has. Given that every Drake album has gone #1, boasted numerous hit singles, and is certified at least platinum, it begs the question of what Drake’s best-selling album actually is. That award goes to his second studio album, Take Care.

Take Care Has Maintained Its Position

While Drake’s discography is highly decorated with gold, multi-platinum, and even diamond records, Take Care is his best-selling album to date. It is certified 8x platinum, achieving that milestone just this month. With the exception of the recently released For All the Dogs, every single one of Drake’s albums has gone both No. 1 and multi-platinum in different countries. However, Take Care’s status of 8x platinum is a sizable gap between the certifications of his other albums.

The closest works in Drake’s discography to beating Take Care are 2016’s Views and 2013’s Nothing Was the Same, which are 6x platinum, as well as the 5x platinum Scorpion. Additionally, If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late and Thank Me Later are 4x platinum, along with the 3x platinum - More Life and Certified Lover Boy. Drake’s output certainly has not slowed down, releasing four albums within the past three years. Regardless, Take Care has maintained its position as his best-selling album.

Plenty Of Hit Singles

Other than being one of Drake’s most beloved albums, what pushed Take Care to become his highest-selling album is its many hits. The album’s lead single, “Marvin's Room” is one of Drake’s most emotional tracks to date and became the ultimate soundtrack to one’s late-night heartbreaks. Tracks like “Headlines,” “HYFR,” and “The Motto” remain some of Drake’s most iconic anthems. Additionally, Drake’s work with The Weeknd and Rihanna on “Crew Love” and “Take Care,” respectively, are some of his most revered collaborations to date. While many of these multi-platinum tracks may not be his all-time biggest hits, they are some of his most classic records. Take Care’s numerous hit singles contributed to the album's overall commercial success and 8x platinum status.

The Album Where Drake Solidified His Sound

Take Care may be Drake’s best-selling album to date, but it is also one of his most timeless albums. With projects like So Far Gone and Thank Me Later, Drake separated himself from his peers as a unique and vulnerable artist who could both rap and sing. On Take Care, Drake solidified his sound as an artist with a unique approach to hip hop and R&B. Production from the likes of 40, T-Minus, Boi-1da, and more allowed Drake to write from his most candid and transparent perspective.

Both the production and the guest features brought the best out of Drake while allowing him to steer the album’s creative direction. Overall, Take Care contained some of Drake’s most legendary and biggest songs, leading to his best-selling album. The rap superstar has been nothing short of prolific since its release, but the fact that no album has overthrown its top position is a testament to its longevity.

