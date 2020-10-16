Multiplatinum Records
What Is Drake's Best-Selling Album?
Drake's highest-selling album should come as no surprise.
Wyatt Westlake
Oct 30, 2023
21 Savage Celebrates 21 Gold, Platinum, & Multiplatinum Certifications
That's "a lot" for the hitmaker who is fresh off of having a No. 1 album.
Erika Marie
Oct 16, 2020
