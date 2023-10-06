Drake’s “For All The Dogs” Elicits Praise & Hilarious Reactions

It’s Drake season but it seems that we’ve entered a point where he’ll be stepping back from music for a while. We can’t necessarily blame him. Since 2009, he’s been on a non-stop grind with a mission to become the undisputable GOAT of a generation. And if we’re going by stats, the rapper has undoubtedly fulfilled his goals. However, with the release of For All The Dogs, Drake’s on his way to another #1 album and it seems that fans have, so far, appreciated what he delivered.

With 23 songs in total, Drake brings out some heavy hitters on the tracklist. J. Cole and Drake team up on “First Person Shooter,” an immediate highlight off of the project. Then, artists like 21 Savage and Chief Keef bring their gritty sounds to the equation. Meanwhile, Drake embraces the new generation of stars like Sexyy Red and Yeat for his latest effort. All in all, For All The Dogs sounds like Drake pushing his own creative boundaries and committing to sounds that he only dabbled with in the years prior.

For All The Dogs: The Verdict

Let’s be real: whenever Drake drops an album, it’s obnoxiously declared a classic within the first five minutes of its release. Surprisingly, that doesn’t seem to be the case with For All The Dogs. For the most part, fans feel a bit misled that this would be the reintroduction to the old Drake. However, as Lil Yachty mentioned during his podcast earlier this year, it’s hard for the Canadian rapper to be in that headspace when he’s far removed from the Take Care era. “He explained to me how it’s hard for him to make music about things he isn’t dealing with, or he isn’t experiencing,” he said. “Everything is real, everything is pulled from something.”

The Reactions

Check out a few of the reactions to Drake’s For All The Dogs below and stay tuned for more updates surrounding Drake. Where does Drake’s latest album rank in his discography? Let us know in the comment section below.