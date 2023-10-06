Drake & J. Cole Aim For The Head On “First Person Shooter”

Drake and J. Cole are coming for the neck on their new collaboration, “First Person Shooter.” While the Toronto-born rapper has been teasing the release of For All The Dogs, it was clear that his intention was to deliver an undeniable body of work. Sure, it’s only been a few hours since it dropped but there are already a handful of highlights that have the timeline buzzing. One of which happens to be his long-awaited collaboration with J. Cole, “First Person Shooter.”

Produced by Vinylz, Boi-1da, OZ, Tay Keith, Coleman, FNZ, Drake and J. Cole showcase their lyrical prowess in their latest collaboration together. The high-octane production leads with a warped vocal sample while J. Cole kicks off with a few bars before The Boy enters. The futuristic and energetic production allows the two rappers to showcase their vivacity. It’s a hard, playful banger that adds to the impressive list of collaborations that they’ve accumulated over the years.

Drake & J. Cole Do It Again

From the sounds of it, Drake and Cole locked in this collaboration at the last minute. While Drake confirmed during Table Of One that J Cole just submitted his verse for the album, the Fayetteville MC dishes some bars addressing NBA Youngboy. “N***as so thirsty to put me in beef/ Dissectin’ my words and start lookin’ too deep/ I look at the tweets and start suckin’ my teeth/ I’m lettin’ it rock ’cause I love the mystique,” he raps. “I still wanna get me a song with YB/ Can’t trust everything that you saw on IG/ Just know if I diss you, I made sure you know that I hit you like I’m on your caller ID.”

Meanwhile, Drake reiterates his GOAT status as he gains one more Billboard record that pushes him closer to Michael Jackson. Towards the end of the record, the rapper states, “N***as talkin’ ‘bout when it’s gon’ be repeated/ What the f**k, bro? I’m one away from Michael, n***a, beat it.” Earlier this week, Billboard reported that Drake is one #1 single away from tying Michael Jackson for the most amount of chart-topping hits on the Hot 100. Check out “First Person Shooter” above.



Quotable Lyrics

The one that they call when they shit ain't connectin' no more, feel like I got a job in IT

Rhymin' with me is the biggest mistake

The Spider-Man meme is me lookin' at Drake

It's like we recruited your homies to beat demon deacons, we got 'em attending a wake

