ovo sound
- Original ContentDrake Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Megastar RapperDiscover Drake's impressive net worth in 2024, exploring factors like album sales, tours, endorsements, and business ventures.By Jake Skudder
- MusicDrake "Scary Hours 3" ReviewIn a 2+ year run that found Drake exploring new sonic turf, he returns to his roots on "Scary Hours 3." By Aron A.
- MixtapesMajid Jordan Delivers Nine-Track Project "Good People"It's good to see them back.By Alexander Cole
- GossipLil Yachty Supposedly Dissed Lil Uzi Vert On New Song Debuted On OVO SoundEven though the "diss" is quite innocuous, it seems like Lil Boat still responded to the speculation shortly after.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsDrake & J. Cole Aim For The Head On "First Person Shooter"J. Cole delivers a stand out verse on Drake's "For All The Dogs." By Aron A.
- MixtapesDrake Releases "For All The Dogs" Ft. J. Cole, SZA, Bad Bunny & MoreThe 23-song album also includes appearances from Sexyy Red, Chief Keef, PartyNextDoor & more. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureDrake Reposts Fan Grabbing His Neck, Naomi Sharon Announces OVO Sound Debut"Dialed In," he captioned the post.By Caroline Fisher
- MixtapesRoy Woods Explores "Mixed Emotions" In First New Album In Six YearsThe smooth and ethereal project features Vory, Jada Kingdom, and Coi Leray.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSmiley Did What Needed To Be Done: The OVO Star On Sobriety Journey, Borrowing Drake's Maybach & Debut Album PlansExclusive: Smiley shares a hilarious story about "Nicky Nicky Nine Doors," discusses his new project & explains why Drake is "such a genuine guy." By Aron A.
- Pop CultureLil Yachty Flexes His OVO ChainLil Yachty loves his OVO chain.By Jake Lyda
- MusicDrake Teases Collaboration With J HusThe song is reportedly titled "Who Told You." By Aron A.
- MusicWho Is ILoveMakonnen? All About The "Tuesday" HitmakerUncover ILoveMakonnen's journey from self-released music to Grammy nominee, exploring his unique sound, business ventures, and authenticity.By HNHH Staff
- MusicDrake Joins PartyNextDoor On Stage In Toronto & Confirms "PND 4"Drake said it's going to be "one of those summers" after confirming "PND 4." By Aron A.
- SongsSmiley Drops Off New Single "Eternals"Smiley gets ready to dominate the summer with his latest single. By Aron A.
- SongsBaka Not Nice Drops Off New Single "Took A Trip"Baka Not Nice returns with his first single of 2023. By Aron A.
- SongsDrake Releases His New Single "Search & Rescue"The rapper debuted the single on OVO Sound Radio last Friday.By Aron A.
- MixtapesPopcaan Shares Eight New Songs For "Great Is He (Deluxe)"Popcaan extends the tracklist for "Great Is He" with an additional 8 songs. By Aron A.
- SongsRoy Woods Unveils New Single "Don't Love Me"Roy Woods comes through with his first drop of the year.By Aron A.
- MixtapesPopcaan Shares His Latest Album "Great Is He"Drake, Burna Boy, Chronic Law, and Toni-Ann Singh appear on Popcaan's new album, "Great Is He." By Aron A.
- SongsPopcaan Debuts Title Track Off Of Upcoming Album "Great Is He"Popcaan's new album drops on Jan. 27th.By Aron A.
- MusicDrake Announces New OVO Sound Artist, Naomi SharonNaomi Sharon made her OVO Sound debut with "Celestial" and "Another Life." By Aron A.
- MusicPartyNextDoor Announces New Single After Clearing Instagram PagePartyNextDoor has new music dropping tonight.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureFake Drake Hit With Cease & Desist From Drizzy & OVO SoundIzzy Drake shared the news via Instagram on real Drake's 36th birthday.By Hayley Hynes