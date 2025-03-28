Naomi Sharon Asks "Can We Do This Over" On Another Stunning Single

Naomi Sharon has quickly become one of the more interesting voices in modern R&B music. The Dutch singer-songwriter has a vocal quality that fans most often compare to the legendary Sade Adu. The production choices she makes tend to be more in line with the present-day though, as she blends sounds of Afrobeats, amapiano, and contemporary R&B to create some of the more unique soundscapes in the genre today. She is also signed to Drake's OVO Sound record label, having put out her stunning debut album, Obsidian, in October 2023. Now, Sharon is back with her latest single, titled "Can We Do This Over," ahead of an EP release in the coming months.

"Can We Do This Over" features a despondent vocal performance from Naomi Sharon. She does a great job of conveying emotion on this track. Lyrically, she is talking to a partner who she had a messy breakup with. She wants a do-over on the relationship instead of closure, imploring her partner to be softer and commit to making the relationship work. The instrumental is produced by Jordan Ullman (of Majid Jordan), Alex Lustig, and Eren Cannata. It's a very smooth-sounding instrumental, giving plenty of space to Naomi Sharon's airy vocals, which do occasionally evoke feelings of Sade. Overall, "Can We Do This Over" is a great track, and a standout in Sharon's nascent discography. Give it a listen below.

Naomi Sharon - "Can We Do This Over"

