Naomi Sharon Is Madly In Love On "Nothing Sweeter"

Drake knows how to seek some talent for his music label OVO. For example, you have Naomi Sharon. She has not been around that long, but she is quickly making a name for herself. The Dutch R&B/Soul singer has been in the business for about four years now and has a scant catalog. She has one full project to her credit with Obsidian back in October of 2023. It featured 13 tracks with standouts such as "Definition of Love," "Time And Trust," "Push," and "Regardless."

Naomi is back now with her first single since August with "Nothing Sweeter." One of the more recent occasions we talked about her was on a collaboration with fellow OVO signees Majid Jordan. They combined their singing and production talents on "Waiting For You," which made it onto Majid's new record Good People. On "Nothing Sweeter," Naomi writes a tale about a man she has fallen deeply in love with.

Listen To "Nothing Sweeter" By Naomi Sharon

People fall in love with the idea of someone a lot. However, for her, she is under a spell with everything about this person. Naomi feels that this person is the one. "No darkness we can't bear / There's only light / Nothing to fight when you are here." There is no news if this is starting a rollout for a follow-up record, but hopefully, that is the case.

Quotable Lyrics:

You flow through me, movin' me (Mm-hmm)

I see no walls, I fear no more

There is no place we can’t go

Swimmin' in your presence

We got so far away from the surface

I ain't never been so deep

