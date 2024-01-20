Che Noir Previews Upcoming EP With "Junior High" Featuring Evidence And Your Old Droog

Known for her stellar verses and storytelling, underground Buffalo, New York rapper Che Noir is delivering more of the same. Her, along with other lyrical geniuses Evidence and Your Old Droog, have just come through with what is going to be the lead single for an upcoming tape. Che will be dropping an EP, The Color Chocolate Vol. 1, very soon. In fact, if you head over to her Instagram account she has a post about it. This will follow up her 2023 album, Noir Or Never from March 3.

Che Noir writes, "The Color Chocolate EP drops January 26th. Full Album coming soon after. Yall ready for some new Ché Noir music? New Ché Noir Merch?" Fans were expectedly excited about this twofer of news. "So dope! 💪🏾" Another writes, "Heck yeahh!!! 🙏🏾🙌🏾🫡" The album cover also seems to be revealed as well in the same post. You can check that out below.

Read More: 42 Dugg Invites Lil Baby, GloRilla, Jeezy & More To Homecoming Concert: Watch

Listen To "Junior High" By Che Noir, Evidence, And Your Old Droog

For the lead single "Junior High," Che, Evidence, and Droog are all recalling their past back when they were young. Besides the obvious attention to detail in the writing, the same applies to the production. It is extremely blissful with fantastic soulful vocal chops and a boom-bap instrumental. There is also a great incorporation of these weird sound effects. They sound cartoonish, but they add so much character and layering that just works. Check out the song with the YouTube link above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new track, "Junior High," by Che Noir, Evidence, and Your Old Droog? Is this one of the best singles of the year? Will this upcoming project, The Color Chocolate Vol. 1, be one of the best EPs of the year? Which rapper had the best performance here? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Che Noir, Evidence, and Your Old Droog. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Read More: Erica Dixon Wishes Lil Scrappy A Happy Birthday With Heartfelt Post