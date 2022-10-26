Che Noir
- MixtapesChe Noir Is Destined For Greatness With "The Color Chocolate, Vol. 1"Best EP of the year so far, no question. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsChe Noir Previews Upcoming EP With "Junior High" Featuring Evidence And Your Old DroogGreat lyricism as always from Che and the gang. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsConway The Machine And Che Noir Switch Up "We Outside" With Production From Big Ghost Ltd.This is a quick follow-up to "Brick by Brick." By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesChe Noir Delivers New Project "The Last Remnants"Che Noir unveils "The Last Remnants" ft. Benny The Butcher, Elcamino, and more. By Aron A.