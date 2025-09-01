Che Noir has returned with No Validation, a project that underscores her growth as one of hip-hop’s most thoughtful and commanding voices. The album finds the Buffalo rapper joining forces with Washington, D.C.–based production duo The Other Guys, crafting a rich, analog-infused soundscape that perfectly complements her reflective lyricism.

The album opens with “Incense Burning,” featuring Jack Davey, immediately setting a contemplative mood. Over mellow boom-bap beats, Che Noir traces her journey from childhood to adulthood, blending personal memories with themes of resilience and self-worth. It’s an intimate introduction that demonstrates her knack for weaving storytelling into broader social commentary.

Tracks like “Smooth Jazz,” featuring 38 Spesh, continue the reflective tone, pairing jazzy horns with a relaxed rhythm as Che Noir raps about self-education and lessons learned from the streets. “Sugar Water” celebrates perseverance and authenticity, while “Moroccan Mint,” featuring Jae Skeese, emphasizes wisdom and staying grounded amid life’s pressures.

The album also showcases an array of collaborations with respected artists such as Ransom, Skyzoo, Von Pea, and Smoke DZA, each adding depth to Che Noir’s layered narratives. Songs like “Katastwof” and “Dollar Tree” explore ambition and contentment, while “Ego Trips” radiates confidence and self-determination. The closing track, “Susie,” featuring Smoke DZA, balances the introspection with humor, leaving listeners with a rounded sense of Che Noir’s perspective.

No Validation isn’t just a collection of songs—it’s a statement. Recorded in person, the project captures the chemistry between Che Noir and The Other Guys, providing soulful production, razor-sharp lyricism, and a clear sense of artistic purpose. With this release, Che Noir place her position as a trailblazer in modern hip-hop, blending introspection, storytelling, and sonic innovation into a compelling body of work.

