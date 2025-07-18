Che Noir already dropped a couple of killer projects this year, including The Color Chocolate 2 and the Superior collab project Seeds In Babylon. But "Smooth Jazz," her new single with 38 Spesh produced by The Other Guys, proves that she has even more heat to share in 2025.

The title of this track might suggest a chill experience, but both New York MCs inject the jazzy brass and twinkling keys with a lot of fire and combat. Both keep up pretty impressive rhyme schemes across steady flows, and focus on their credentials as lyricists and experiences in the street. However, the energy here is more venomous than it is aggressive, something that booming drum patterns also emphasize.

Most importantly, Che Noir's latest track is the first single for her upcoming album No Validation, which The Other Guys will produce in full. According to her Bandcamp page, it comes out on August 29, and vinyl preorders are now available. The project will also feature Jack Davey, Jae Skeese, Skyzoo, Ransom, Von Pea, DJ Eveready, and Smoke DZA.

As for 38 Spesh, he's as impressive as he's been in past releases like "The Spirit Of Prodigy" and STABBED AND SHOT 2 alongside frequent collaborator Benny The Butcher. If "Smooth Jazz" is any indication, then we can expect a lot more quality from all these artists within what they do this year. It's a great marriage of gritty and soulful, and we can say the same for these production styles and pens.

Che Noir, 38 Spesh & The Other Guys – "Smooth Jazz"