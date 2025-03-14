Benny The Butcher And 38 Spesh Unload "STABBED & SHOT 2" Deluxe Edition

In October, New York natives Benny The Butcher and 38 Spesh released STABBED & SHOT 2 , the long-awaited sequel to their 2018 collaborative album. The album featured work from a number of producers, including V Don, Daringer and Harry Fraud . In that respect, it was different from the first one, and from most of 38 Spesh's other work, as he tends to produce the songs he raps on. Benny The Butcher and 38 Spesh displayed plenty of chemistry, developed over the course of well over a decade. The two rap about the streets, luxury, and throw in several topical references as well, familiar ground for Griselda and many of their affiliates.

Now, almost five months later, Benny The Butcher and 38 Spesh have dropped the deluxe edition to their collaborative effort. The deluxe version keeps the original 16-track album intact. Now, they've added two new songs. "ICE" and "SS2 Freestyle." The latter was released in November 2024 after the duo perfomed it on Sway Calloway's SiriusXM radio show a month earlier. The deluxe edition of STABBED & SHOT 2 also includes documentary content. There are twelve parts. In the videos, Benny The Butcher and 38 Spesh both detail the creative process behind developing the album. It is interesting content for anyone who has any interest in seeing rappers give a bit of insight into how their work comes to be. Enjoy the new singles, and take a look at the video content on the STABBED & SHOT 2 deluxe edition below.