Benny The Butcher & 38 Spesh Drop Coke Bars Galore On "High Stakes"

The Butcher and 38 Spesh are back to tease "STABBED & SHOT 2."

Benny The Butcher and 38 Spesh are here with "High Stakes," the third single from their forthcoming collab tape, STABBED & SHOT 2. This track features some classic coke bars from the frequent teammates, as they recount some of their most important deals. Based on the lyrics, they seemed to mold them into the rap stars we know them to be today. "Three bricks and my nephew four, they both a toddler age

I put a block of yay' in a blender while he potty-train / I was good with one foot in like receivers in college games," The Butcher raps.

Prior to "High Stakes," Benny and 38 Spesh dropped off a nice two-pack for fans. "Jesus Arms" and "Brick Specials" were some fine additions to their joint catalog, with Busta Rhymes joining them for the former. STABBED & SHOT 2 will arrive next Friday, October 18. When it does, it will officially be the sequel to the original that graced our ears back in 2018. Other guests for the 16-track set will include V Don, ElCamino, Ransom, OT The Real, Daringer, Dave East, and more. For now, though, be sure to give "High Stakes" a spin with the new YouTube music video link below.

"High Stakes" - Benny The Butcher & 38 Spesh

Quotable Lyrics:

Let me show y'all what it's like behind the stage

Because in rap, the pay cycle ninety days

Between that, the streets movin', most likely, I'll be paid

I need a brick and theme music from the likes of Isaac Hayes

Droppin' pocket change for floor seats, the Lakers/Rockets game

Now we got a sports firm, look what a high became