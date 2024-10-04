Benny The Butcher & 38 Spesh Recruit Busta Rhymes For "Jesus Arms" Two Pack

Butch & Spesh have something exciting brewing.

Benny The Butcher and 38 Spesh may have never been on the same label, but they sure do have an unbreakable connection. Their history spans several years, with countless grimy and hard-hitting collaborations. Sometimes, they come together with joint projects, and they have been doing that since 2008, if you can believe that. It all started with Cocaine Cowboys, released under T.C.F. Music Group. Typically, when you see that label, --run by Spesh-- Benny's Black Soprano Family, LLC is usually attached to their collab tapes.

What we are trying to say is that these two have another record coming out soon and it's a sequel. On October 18, STABBED & SHOT 2 will hit DSPs over six years after the original Stabbed & Shot. This will just be another day at the office for Spesh and Butch, as both prolific MCs have multiple LPs out in 2024. For the former, this will bring his total to five, and three for the latter. To promote STABBED & SHOT 2, they are here with a two-pack featuring "Jesus Arms" and "Brick Specials". The former features Busta Rhymes, who is one of nine different guests on this upcoming 16-song set. Check out the tracks with the links below.

"Jesus Arms" & "Brick Specials" - Benny The Butcher, 38 Spesh, & Busta Rhymes

Quotable Lyrics From "Jesus Arms":