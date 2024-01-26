Benny The Butcher Drops Gritty Masterpiece "Everybody Can't Go"

Buffalo's lyrical maestro, Benny The Butcher, has unleashed his highly-anticipated album, Everybody Can't Go. The project signals his Def Jam debut and solidifying his status as a force to be reckoned with in the rap game. The project, produced by the dynamic duo Hit-Boy and The Alchemist, is a perfect blend of street lyricism and razor-sharp storytelling, showcasing Benny's unwavering commitment to proving himself as a respected artist. The album is a profound journey into Benny's world, where he seamlessly merges his signature street sensibility with the classic flair of traditional hip hop. More over, Benny The Butcher steps into the spotlight, determined to assert his reign as the king of New York, declaring that his time is now.

Furthermore, Everybody Can't Go features a star-studded lineup, with notable appearances from Lil Wayne, Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, Jadakiss, Stove God Cooks, and more. The collaboration with such esteemed artists further cements Benny's standing in the hip-hop pantheon, as he navigates the gritty narratives of street life with authenticity and skill. The twelve-track album, entirely produced by Hit-Boy and The Alchemist has been highly anticipated for some time.

Read More: Benny The Butcher Teases Unreleased Songs With Nas, Meek Mill, & More

Stream "Everybody Can't Go" By Benny The Butcher Below

Moreover, the powerhouse production team brings a rich sonic backdrop, providing the perfect canvas for Benny's intricate and impactful verses. The album's title, as Benny explained on the Rap Radar Podcast in November, carries significant weight. "Everybody can’t go because they not cut like that," he stated. "They not made like that. And you can’t dance to every song, you know what I’m saying? Everything is not for everybody. With new levels come new devils, and I want more. I want bigger for myself."

As Benny The Butcher elevates his game, Everybody Can't Go becomes a testament to his growth and evolving perspective. The album is not just a collection of songs but a narrative crafted with purpose, highlighting Benny's journey, his discerning eye for quality, and his relentless pursuit of success in the rap arena. With this latest release, Benny The Butcher invites listeners into his world, delivering an album that is both a lyrical tour de force and a profound exploration of his artistic evolution. Everybody Can't Go is a bold statement from an artist unapologetically carving his path to greatness.

Tracklist:

Jermanie’s Graduation

BRON

Big Dog (f. Lil Wayne)

Everybody Can’t Go (f. Kyle Banks)

TMVTL

Back Again (f. Snoop Dogg)

One Foot In (f. Stove God Cooks)

Buffalo Kitchen Club (f. Armani Caesar)

Pillow Talk & Slander (f. Jadakiss & Babyface Ray)

How to Rap

Griselda Express (f. Westside Gunn & Conway The Machine)

Big Tymers (f. Peezy)

Read More: Benny The Butcher Isn't Interested In A Freddie Gibbs Reconciliation: "Hell No"