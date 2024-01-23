Benny The Butcher's "Everybody Can’t Go" Tracklist To Feature Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, & More: Report

Benny The Butcher's tracklist for his highly-anticipated new album, Everybody Can’t Go, will feature plenty of top rappers, according to HipHopDX. The project will be his first full-length release under the Def Jam imprint. The Alchemist and Hit-Boy produced all twelve of the upcoming songs.

The outlet reports that the tracklist features collaborations with Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Jadakiss, Babyface Ray, and more. On the track, “Griselda Express," he reunites with Westside Gunn and Conway The Machine.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 16: Benny the Butcher, Conway the Machine and Westside Gunn attend Conway "God Don't Make Mistakes" Album Listening Party on February 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Benny has been promoting Everybody Can’t Go for almost a year now, having announced the project back in the spring of 2023. He explained the meaning of the title while appearing on the Rap Radar Podcast back in November. “Everybody can’t go because they not cut like that,” he said at the time. “They not made like that. And you can’t dance to every song, you know what I’m saying? […] Everything is not for everybody. With new levels come new devils, and I want more. I want bigger for myself. When you make that first cut — when you clearly see, ‘these people are not for me, they don’t need to be here’ — so the people who made that, who got past that cut, they think they’re safe. And what I mean by level up, you know, is my way of thinking. And of course, my way of making music.”

"Everybody Can’t Go" Tracklist Revealed

Jermanie’s Graduation

BRON

Big Dog (f. Lil Wayne)

Everybody Can’t Go (f. Kyle Banks)

TMVTL

Back Again (f. Snoop Dogg)

One Foot In (f. Stove God Cooks)

Buffalo Kitchen Club (f. Armani Caesar)

Pillow Talk & Slander (f. Jadakiss & Babyface Ray)

How to Rap

Griselda Express (f. Westside Gunn & Conway The Machine)

Big Tymers (f. Peezy)

Everybody Can't Go is expected to release on January 26. Be on the lookout for further updates on Benny The Butcher on HotNewHipHop.

