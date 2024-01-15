Benny The Butcher Teases Unreleased Songs With Nas, Meek Mill, & More

Benny The Butcher says he's got collaborations with Nas, Meek Mill, Scarface, and more that he's sitting on. He discussed the never-before-heard songs during an interview on The Breakfast Club, last week.

“I got a record with Meek [Mill] that nobody never heard,” he said. “And I actually did the record with Meek like a week before I did the record with Drake, y’know what I’m saying? I got a record with Nas the world never heard […] Hit Boy produced it. It’s clearing these records — that’s what it is. It’s the next level of the business. I got a record with Scarface, The Mekanix.” They'd be far from the first time Benny has teamed up with high-profile rappers. He's previously dropped songs with J. Cole, DMX, and more.

Benny The Butcher Attend Def Jam's Post-Grammy Celebration

Benny the Butcher attends Def Jam Recordings Post-Grammy Dinner Celebration at Catch LA on February 05, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.

He once collaborated with Drake for a song that still hasn't been released. While he referenced the track in the earlier comments, he spoke more at length about his struggle to get it out during an interview with Joe Budden on Conversation Lovers Only, last year. “I was pissed, I’m not gonna lie, I was pissed, man,” he admitted at the time. “It’s a fucking Drake record! It was surely my biggest record … And the record’s just sitting in my pocket.” He also made it clear he has no issue with Drake over the situation: “That’s the biggest artist in the world so I understand his release schedule might be hectic or he might have people that be like, ‘We can’t drop that right now because we doing this.’ I understand that."

Benny The Butcher Discusses His Unreleased Collaborations

Elsewhere in his appearance on The Breakfast Club, Benny discussed the current state of Griselda, as well as his feud with Freddie Gibbs, and much more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Benny The Butcher on HotNewHipHop.

