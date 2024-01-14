Benny The Butcher Isn't Interested In A Freddie Gibbs Reconciliation: "Hell No"

Benny The Butcher isn't interested in reconciling with Freddie Gibbs following their recent beef. Appearing on The Breakfast Club, the Griselda rapper explained where he stands with Gibbs. While he says he doesn't personally hold a grudge against the rapper, he won't be making amends because it would look "goofy"

The conversation began with Benny being asked about taking a photo with Gibbs’ ex-girlfriend, Destini. "I’ll tell you why. I almost cracked up laughing but I gave her chain back. That’s the homegirl. I’m really a nice guy. I gave her her chain back,” he began. "Then she came to my birthday party. That’s it. She was caught in the middle of some sh*t she had nothing to do with. She probably thought I was the devil, but she get to see that I’m a really nice guy and that’s it. Nothing more. Nothing less."

Benny The Butcher Celebrates "God Don't Make Mistakes" Release

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 16: Benny the Butcher attends Conway "God Don't Make Mistakes" Album Listening Party on February 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

When asked up-front if he'd mend his relationship with Gibbs, he remarked: “Hell no.” He added: “You don’t do that sh*t to people you cool with and that’s just it. I really don’t have no problem with him. He never done nothing to me in life. I have no problem with him. It’s just that I would be goofy. And the people I make my music for would look at me goofy if I would stand next to him.” Check out his full comments on Gibbs below.

Benny The Butcher On His Beef With Freddie Gibbs

Elsewhere in the interview, Benny discussed the current status of Griselda and shot down rumors about the rappers splitting up. He explained that they'll always be "family." Be on the lookout for further updates on Benny The Butcher on HotNewHipHop.

