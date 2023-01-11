Freddie Gibbs made it clear that he has little interest in making amends with Benny The Butcher.

The two artists developed strong chemistry on wax together with songs like, “Frank Lucas” and “One Way Flight,” but things took a turn in the past few years. Gibbs took a few shots at Benny, who later returned fire before a melee broke out at a BBQ spot in Buffalo.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 05: Freddie Gibbs performs during the 2022 Roots Picnic at The Mann at Fairmount Park on June 05, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Live Nation Urban)

The two continued to go back and forth on social media following the incident in Buffalo last spring. Unfortunately, it seems as though Freddie Gibbs is willing to take this beef with him to the grave. During a recent interview with XXL, he revealed that he “couldn’t care less” about solving their issues.

“Probably not,” he said after he was asked about the possibility of them making up.

“Just because I feel like I’m not on the level of that ghetto rap beef shit. I don’t care enough to solve a beef with a rapper,” he said. “I don’t care about the rap game and what they think about me. I’ll let them care about that.”

With a budding film career on the horizon, the Gary, IN rapper explained that he’s not focused on beefing with other artists.

“I’m so far removed from that bullshit in the streets,” he said. “I’m about to be an esteemed actor and a mogul… To me, those guys are like comedy. I make jokes of these guys like that. And that’s why guys like that want to fight because they a joke to me. I don’t even take guys like that serious.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 17: Benny The Butcher performs at Sony Hall on November 17, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

He added, “So, I don’t care to squash no beef with nobody. You could hate me forever, and that’s fine with me because you insignificant. In general, with anybody. I mean that for any rapper.”

In another part of the interview, Gibbs stated that he’s working on four new projects, though he didn’t reveal when they would drop. In 2022, he released his major label debut, $oul $old $eparately.

