Benny The Butcher Clarifies Griselda's Relationship Amid Breakup Rumors: "We're Family"

Benny the Butcher addressed rumors about Griselda breaking up during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Friday. In doing so, he reflected on the rifts in their relationships over the years, but reaffirmed that they're "family."

“We got so successful that where the support was coming from, people backed up, because we was about to take over all this sh*t,” he explained, adding that they had to settle down and regroup. From there, he praised Conway The Machine in particular. "Conway, he’s always been the top spitter to me," Benny said. "He still is. You’d be hard-pressed to name five n****s who can get in the ring with him.”

Benny The Butcher Attends BET Awards With Conway The Machine & Westside Gunn

Conway The Machine, Westside Gunn, and Benny The Butcher of Griselda attend the BET Awards 2021

Benny also discussed the release of his latest album, Everybody Can’t Go. “[Everybody Can’t Go] is my first major-label album. You know what I’m saying? People forget about that because of the run we had," he said. "I’ve never dropped a major album in my whole life. […] We’ve been running it for so long. And, you know, you’re sick of seeing that. […] When they don’t see us together, they be like, ‘Oh man, they must be beefing.’ Man, we’re family, you know what I’m saying?” Check out Benny The Butcher's full appearance on The Breakfast Club, below.

Benny The Butcher Speaks On Griselda

Drama surrounding the status of Griselda has been commonplace in recent years. In 2022, Conway announced that he was no longer signed to the group, but Benny told Ebro Darden that he the rapper would always be Griselda family regardless. Conway also remarked that the rumors were "nothing to even trip off" at the time. Be on the lookout for further updates on Benny the Butcher on HotNewHipHop.

