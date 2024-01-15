Benny The Butcher Addresses Controversial DMX Comments

Benny the Butcher has clarified his previous comments on DMX, which some fans found the be disrespectful. Speaking about the situation during a recent interview on The Breakfast Club, he explained that his remarks were taken out of context. He had written on Twitter in 2022 that he'd be dropping the best hip-hop album on Def Jam since DMX’s It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot. That project released back in 1998.

“Respect to DMX and his family and all that,” he began. “But what I meant was, I’m creating a Def Jam moment. These people who get on Twitter and…these blogs post that sh*t to get the reaction. I’m sick of them doing that. I’m sick of all these Internet f*ckin’ weirdos you’ve seen post that picture. Why post that sh*t? To get people talkin’?”

Benny The Butcher Attends Brooklyn Artist Ball

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 25: Benny The Butcher attends the Brooklyn Artist Ball after party at the Brooklyn Museum on April 25, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Benny previously addressed the drama while responding to a fan on Twitter who had called him out. “When blogs post sh*t like this they be tryna get a reaction outta yall and yall take they bait cuz yall love to banter on this app," he wrote at the time. "I was speaking on creating a missing feelin in the Def Jam building[.] Can't wait to drop my sh*t on you nerds who gonna hate either way THE [Butcher] COMIN.” Check out Benny's appearance on The Breakfast Club below.

Benny The Butcher Discusses DMX

Elsewhere in the interview, Benny discusses the state of Griselda and downplayed rumors about them breaking up. Instead, he described them as a "family." He also spoke about his feud with Freddie Gibbs and confirmed he has no interest in reconciling with the rapper. Be on the lookout for further updates on Benny the Butcher on HotNewHipHop.

