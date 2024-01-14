Benny The Butcher Explains Donald Trump Support & His "Frustration" With It

When Benny The Butcher tweeted "I'm votin Trump 2024," many fans hoped that someone had hacked his account. However, he dodged a question about it during a podcast appearance shortly after, which got fans even more worried. Even though we shouldn't hold anyone to any standard based solely on their political opinion, listeners simply wanted a more elaborate explanation as to why. Well, they just got it, as the Black Soprano Family boss appeared on The Breakfast Club for a wide-ranging interview. Moreover, he reflected a little bit more than last time about what that tweet means to him, and whether he stands by it today.

"People in our position ain’t supposed to speak on their political candidates,” Benny The Butcher expressed. “I also learned everybody voting for Trump, you know what I’m saying? Only president I voted for was Obama, so I really was just talking s**t. A lot of times, African Americans, we vote Democrat, and what the f**k that been doing for us? That’s all I mean, like, what the Democrats been doing for us? I was expressing my frustrations on that. I don’t know who I’m voting for."

Benny The Butcher Joins The Breakfast Club: Watch

Of course, this is far from the only hip-hop endorsement of Donald Trump, although it might be among the most unexpected. But Benny The Butcher's words ring true for many typically blue voters in the U.S. who haven't seen much to praise from either political party. Perhaps this isn't the forum to get into that, but it's an important reality to acknowledge as both groups head into what will likely be a destructive and chaotic election year. It will be very curious to see how public opinion on these matters evolves throughout the year, especially within artistic fields like rap music, in this case.

Meanwhile, the "BRON" MC will likely be one of those millions of citizens who will weigh their options up to November. Maybe he will also take this experience and run with it, perhaps chiming in with some political commentary every once in a while. Some want to keep these worlds separate for understandable reasons, but we need these conversations to happen at every level across pop culture, everyday life, and all communities who will be very impacted by whoever sits in the Oval Office. For more news and the latest updates on Benny The Butcher, keep checking in with HNHH.

