Benny The Butcher Slam Dunks The Competition On "BRON"

Fans are ecstatic about the release of Benny The Butcher's upcoming project Everybody Can't Go. Part of the reason for that is because it was pushed back. But, also it is because the gritty Buffalo rapper is one best writers in the game. Luckily for us, we will not have to wait too much longer.

Benny is dropping the project on January 26 in what has become a jam-packed month for hip-hop. Ahead of the release, he and legendary producer Hit-Boy have been cooking up some mean-mugging bangers. Both singles, "Big Dog" with Lil Wayne, and "One Foot In" featuring Stove God Cooks, were phenomenal. As great as those are "BRON" may even top them.

Read More: Barry Keoghan Net Worth 2024: What Is The "Saltburn" Actor Worth?

Listen To "BRON" By Benny The Butcher

Of course, the track pays homage to the all-time NBA great LeBron James. Benny makes a clever reference to when The King left Cleveland for the second time to head to the Lakers. You can see how he does it below. Additionally, Butch uses the name and pronunciation of "Bron" to create a rhyming pattern within the verses. He utilizes the long "o" sound masterfully. If you want to hear what we are talking about, check out the music video above.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single, "BRON," by Benny The Butcher? Is this the best single for his upcoming Everybody Can't Go? Will this be the greatest album he ever puts out? Does this have the potential to be the album of the year, why or why not? Where does Benny rank all-time among the greatest lyricists? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news around Benny The Butcher. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

And I'm 'Bron

After the chip, I told my folks back home, "So long"

I move my family and my bricks to a place where it's warm

I'm back in championship condition

I can't resist all this winnin'

It's like me and success built a bond (Bond)

Read More: Blueface's Mom Karlissa Saffold Explains Arrest As New Alleged Footage Emerges