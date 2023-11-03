Benny The Butcher Finally Releases Lead Single “Big Dog” With Lil Wayne And The Alchemist

It is finally that time. Benny The Butcher has just put out his enticing lead single from his forthcoming record, EVERYBODY CAN'T GO. After months upon months of teasing a song with Lil Wayne, it is now here and the wait was certainly worth it. The anticipation began around early July of this year when a short video of Benny in the studio made the rounds on Twitter from HipHopDX.

A quick few seconds of the song were played and then Butcher cut it off. "New Orleans to Buffalo," was all we got to hear before the Buffalo rapper stepped in to say, "That’s all ya’ll need to hear, y’all heard what the man said. I said I need Lil Wayne, y’all heard what the man said. It’s on the way."

Listen To "Big Dog" From Benny The Butcher, Lil Wayne, And The Alchemist

Well, we now have it on our hands and every element of the track is pretty much flawless. "Big Dog" gives off a mean mugging and big boss-like feeling that Benny does so well. This time it feels amplified, especially with The Alchemist's production and Lil Wayne's dog-themed bars. Both legends definitely have that "Big dog, Siberian Husky flow."

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single from Benny The Butcher, Lil Wayne, and The Alchemist, "Big Dog?" Will this be the best song from EVERYBODY CAN'T GO? Which part of the track is your favorite? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Benny The Butcher, Lil Wayne, and The Alchemist, as well as all of the hottest song drops.

Quotable Lyrics:

You can walk the dog, I still run this h*

Run from me, n****s that be barkin' turn to hush puppies

F*** money, I throw bread out like I'm duck-huntin'

B*****s on me like fleas, but I don't need no bugs, bunny

Tunechi and the Butcher, I shoot you, he'll juug you

The mute be on the blooka, that's the Uzi with the shusher

