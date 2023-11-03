Megan Thee Stallion Seemingly Calls Out Pardison Fontaine For Cheating, On New Song “Cobra”

Fans throughout the hip-hop world were excited for today as it would mark the return of Megan Thee Stallion. For a while now, she has been teasing her new track "Cobra." Overall, no one really knew what direction she would be going in. After all, she is one of the biggest artists in women's rap but hasn't dropped a solo song in a while. However, the rapper ended up delivering in a big way. In fact, she dropped a song with some subject matter that actually surprised quite a few people.

Throughout the track, there were plenty of bars about her mental health. For instance, she talks about wanting to slit her wrists and how people profited off of her despite her pain. It was all deeply personal and a far cry from the subject matter of her previous works. Furthermore, she dropped a personal bombshell on the record. At one point, she seemingly hints at the fact that she was cheated on by Pardison Fontaine. She claims she caught the man in the bed where she sleeps.

Megan Thee Stallion Is Back

“Pulled up, caught him cheatin’, gettin’ his dick sucked in the same spot I’m sleepin'," Megan says. “Lord, give me a break, I don’t know how much more of this s*** I can take.” It is a bombshell that seemingly explains why these two ended up breaking up recently. If you recall, their relationship seemed to be on rocky grounds during the Tory Lanez trial. Now, Meg is getting support from fans as her revelation continues to make waves on social media.

This new verse is already leading to some hate going Pardi's way. However, that is par for the course with stan culture. Only time will tell whether or not he comes out and denies the allegations. Let us know what you think of all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed.

