Megan Thee Stallion Returns With Brand New Single “Cobra”

Megan Thee Stallion has once again taken the music world by storm with the release of new single, "Cobra." Earlier today, she expressed her excitement for fans to hear this fresh track, and it's clear that she had something unique and extraordinary in store. In her tweet, Megan shared her enthusiasm for her loyal fan base, affectionately known as the "HOTTIES," who have been eagerly awaiting her new music. She playfully teased them, stating, "Y'all are not gonna be able to guess what it sounds like, so stop trying lol." This statement alone ignited the curiosity of fans and industry insiders alike, as it hinted at a possible new and unexpected sonic direction for the rap sensation. Now that the song is out, it's definitely an exciting new sound for Megan.

Produced by Bankroll Got It, Derrick Milano, and Shawn "Source" Jarrett, the sound is a sonic blend of harmonies. It incorporates different elements of hip-hop and even rock-n-roll guitar sounds that make for a memorable track. What makes "Cobra" even more special is Megan's personal involvement in the production process. The multi-talented artist has always been known for her lyrical delivery and commanding presence, but her role in producing the song takes her artistry to a whole new level. It showcases her dedication to exploring different aspects of her craft and her unwavering commitment to delivering the best music to her fans.

Megan Thee Stallion's journey in the music industry has been nothing short of remarkable. From her early days as a rising star to her current status as a global icon, she has continuously evolved and pushed boundaries. "Cobra" is yet another testament to her growth and determination to make her mark in the industry. The cover art is it's own phenomenon. True to her signature style, Tina Snow, aka Megan Thee Stallion, pulled out all the stops. The imagery exudes the confidence and dedication she's poured into her recent rigorous gym sessions. In a bold and daring photo shoot, Megan chose to adorn herself with minimalist attire, donning merely a necklace paired with two breastplates, strategically covering a portion of her chest.

Megan has a track record for delivering hit after hit. With chart-toppers like "WAP" and "Savage," fans have come to expect nothing less than excellence from her. "Cobra" adds to the impressive catalog of Megan Thee Stallion's music. Megan's personal investment in the song's production, combined with her dedication to delivering high-quality music, delivers a track that captivates listeners in new and exciting ways. What do you think of "Cobra" so far?

Quotable Lyrics:

Ayy, damn, I got problems

Never thought a b**ch like me would ever hit rock bottom

Man, I miss my parents, way too anxious, always cancel my plans

Pulled up, caught him cheatin', gettin' his d**k sucked in the same spot I'm sleepin'

Lord, give me a break, I don't know how much more of this s**t I can take (Ayy)

How long you been worried 'bout me, tellin' people that's not me?

