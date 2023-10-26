Tory Lanez’s Attorney Claims There’s More To Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Than The Public Knows

During a recent interview on The Word With Jackie Rae, Tory Lanez's attorneys Crystal Morgan and Michael Hayden spoke on the performer's 10-year prison sentence. For those who don't know, he's behind bars for shooting Megan Thee Stallion outside of a party back in 2020. Though he's maintained his innocence, a judge handed him the decade-long sentence in August.

His second motion for release on bail is currently pending, after the judge denied his first request last month. Most spectators believe that they've got a pretty decent grasp on what took place the night of the shooting. His legal team, however, claims that there's much more to the story than the public knows. Morgan even says that she would tell the whole story herself, if it were ethical.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Teases New Music With “Act One”

Attorneys Speak On Tory Lanez's Case

“There is a lot of shroud and mystery around this,” she explained. “The full story didn’t come out — I think a lot of people want to hear it. If I was able to say it, I would share with the world, but ethically I cannot say it and it’s not my story to share.” Morgan continued, describing how she believes that Lanez is having such a tough time appealing his case due to the public's perception of him. “Our justice system overall has kind of moved from ‘innocent until you’re proven guilty’ to ‘guilty and you have to prove you’re innocent,’" she said. "So I really find that like with not just Tory Lanez’s case but a lot of our cases, we’re in a uphill battle because, y’know, people’s minds are already made up.”

It remains unclear what kind of new details the "full story" includes, and whether or not they could point to Lanez being innocent. What do you think of Tory Lanez's attorneys claiming there's more to the story of Megan Thee Stallion's shooting? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Blueface Saw Megan Thee Stallion’s Tory Lanez-Inflicted Gunshot Wounds, He Claims

[Via]