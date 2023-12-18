Megan Thee Stallion's Former Bodyguard Shares Tory Lanez Song On Instagram Story

Even though the Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez shooing case was resolved earlier this year in court, it's still a matter of public fascination. Megan has recently returned to music with a new single and some big soundtrack cuts. But that has also caused fans to take a renewed interest in the case. Despite all of the evidence proving Tory guilty in court and leading him to be convicted to 10 years in prison, there are many online with their own conspiracy theories about the trial.

Those particular fans got some drama to feast on over the weekend. That came when one of Megan Thee Stallion's former bodyguards made a seemingly innocuous post on Instagram that went viral. The post caught on because the Tory Lanez and DaBaby song "SKAT" was shared alongside it. That was more than enough to get fans once again cooking up stories about how they think Megan somehow orchestrated the whole thing. Adding fuel to their fire is the fact that the bodyguard who shared it is the same one that failed to appear as a witness during Tory's trial. Check out the post that sparked new debate over the trial below.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Anime-Themed Halloween Costume

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-Bodyguard BumpingTory Lanez

In the comments of a post recapping the events, fans try to share their narratives about Megan. "Please notice all her close friends stopped messing wit her theres one issue ... her and yall refuse to see the issue," one of the top comments reads. "This proves to me they really paid ppl off what would Meg gain lying about who shot her ? Her and Kelsey ain’t ride off into the sunset together I don’t get yall point," another suggests.

Last month, Megan Thee Stallion returned with her new single "Cobra." The song saw her leaning into some of her most personal feelings. Despite the intimate nature of the song it still featured her characteristic hard-hitting delivery. Over the weekend she teamed up with breakout singer Renee Rapp for a new soundtrack cut. The song is due to land on the soundtrack for the upcoming Mean Girls musical early next year. What do you think of one of Megan Thee Stallion's former bodyguards listening to Tory Lanez on his Instagram story? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Joins The Cast Of "Big Mouth"

[Via]