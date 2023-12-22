Megan Thee Stallion Poses For Instagram Pictures With Michelle Obama

Megan Thee Stallion has had a complicated 2023. It began with the conclusion of the long-running trial of Tory Lanez. The rapper was ultimately found guilty of shooting Megan in the foot during an incident in 2020. He was ultimately sentenced to 10 years behind bars, something many in the rap world took issue with. Some even blamed Megan for the entire affair, though many have pointed out how silly that comes off.

Megan Thee Stallion also recently dealt with a breakup from Pardison Fontaine. The split had people picking sides online and resulted in numerous diss tracks aimed at Meg from Pardi. She released her first solo single of the year "Cobra" last month where she tackled it directly. In the song she accuses Pardi of cheating on her, allegations he refutes. The song sees Megan bearing her heart on a number of topics while managing to maintain her confident demeanor. The song was met with praise from fans and critics alike.

Megan Thee Stallion And Michelle Obama

Despite her turbulent year, Megan has done a pretty impressive job at maintaining her composure. That was the case again when she had an encounter with the former first lady Michelle Obama. She shared a pair of photos of them together to her Instagram story with the caption "The other night with Thee First Lady." In the comments of the post fans praise both Meg and Michelle. "Everyone wanna hate on meg but she’s actually talented," one of the top comments reads. "okay my girl michelle with the braided bun," another says, praising the former first lady's look.

Last week, Megan Thee Stallion shared a new soundtrack cut from the soundtrack to the upcoming Mean Girls remake. For the song, she teamed up with the film's star and breakout pop singer Renee Rapp. The song is called "Not My Fault" and it's off to a pretty strong start racking up more than 3.5 million streams on Spotify in less than a week since it released. What do you think of the new photos of Megan Thee Stallion with former first lady Michelle Obama? Let us know in the comment section below.

