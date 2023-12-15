Reneé Rapp, Lead Actress Of "Mean Girls," Teams Up With Megan Thee Stallion For Soundtrack Single "Not My Fault"

One of the more anticipated films of next year is only a few weeks away from hitting theaters. Mean Girls is receiving a somewhat fresher take on January 12. The movie will feature the acting talents of Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey, Busy Philipps, Tim Meadows, Jon Hamm, Angourie Rice, and more. We say somewhat because the plot is pretty similar, but with the musical element the story could have a different tone to it.

On top of that, the movie will receive a corresponding soundtrack. We do not have too much information on it right now, besides the release date and number of tracks. The album will drop the same day the movie does and there are 13 tracks. We now have news on the lead single, which features Megan Thee Stallion and Reneé Rapp.

Listen To "Not My Fault" By Reneé Rapp And Megan Thee Stallion

Reneé Rapp is the lead role, but she is also developing a music career. She has two albums out in this year alone. "Not My Fault," is the closing song on the soundtrack and has a radio-friendly pop appeal. Both deliver fun performances and while it is tied to a movie, the song has lyrics that are more vague and can be viable outside of its origin.

Quotable Lyrics:

B**** so bad, dudes thought I was A.I., ballin' like A.I

Stick to the motherf****n' money like a stapler, stack like Jenga

Any p***y b**** get stroke like a painter

It's funny how the mean girl open all the doors (All the doors)

But I been told y'all, I'm the black Regina George (Baow)

Bikini top, booty shorts, Megan-core

