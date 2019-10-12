movie soundtrack
- SongsDoja Cat, Kodak Black, And Adekunle Gold Bring High-Level Performances On Jeymes Samuel-Produced "JEEZU"Doja, Kodak, and Adekunle are not playing on this one. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsJAY-Z, D'Angelo, And Jeymes Samuel Compose A Soulful Ballad On "I Want You Forever"Two legends meet for a feel-good track. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesJeymes Samuel Brings "THE BOOK OF CLARENCE" To Life With Star-Studded SoundtrackGo see the film too!By Zachary Horvath
- MusicRoc Nation Grabs Tons Of Impressive Features For The Soundtrack To "The Book Of Clarence"The soundtrack will drop the day the film does which is this Friday. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicJay-Z And D'Angelo Announce New Song Coming This WeekThe song will land on a star-studded film soundtrack. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicJay-Z & D'Angelo Collab To Appear On "The Book Of Clarence" SoundtrackHov produced the film and crafted a 9-minute cut of "soulful biblical bliss" with the Richmond legend, according to director Jeymes Samuel.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsJohn Legend Provides Some Words Of Encouragement On "Don't Need To Sleep"John delivers an inspirational performance. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsReneé Rapp, Lead Actress Of "Mean Girls," Teams Up With Megan Thee Stallion For Soundtrack Single "Not My Fault"This will appear on the "Mean Girls (Music From The Motion Picture)" soundtrack. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsLil Yachty Continues To Grow His Talents Within Psych Rock On Movie Soundtrack Cut "The Paradigm"The film, "Leave the World Behind," is out now on Netflix. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesSean Leon Releases An Emotional But Beautiful Tribute Album To His Late Brother With "In Loving Memory"Sean poured his soul into this project. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsJeymes Samuel Recruits Lil Wayne, Buju Banton, And Shabba Ranks For "Hallelujah Heaven""The Book of Clarence" is set to hit theaters on January 12. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsWiz Khalifa Grabs Lex Luger And Chad Hugo For "Good Burger 2" Soundtrack Cut "No Fair"Wiz Khalifa brings a more kid-friendly vibe to this track. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicTravis Scott Reveals Which Soundtrack He Wants To DoTravis Scott wants to get back in the studio.By Alexander Cole
- MusicNicki Minaj Reportedly Rejected Multiple "Barbie" SongsNicki Minaj was picky about the "Barbie" song, and for good reason.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureMovie Soundtracks That Were Better Than The FilmsSome movie soundtracks are so good, they are better than the movies they exist in. By Zachary Roberts
- NewsFKA twigs & Central Cee Collaborate On “Measure Of A Man” For “The King’s Man” Movie“The King’s Man” will hit theatres on December 22nd.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsCardi B Contributes New Song, “Bet It” To The Netflix “Bruised” SoundtrackThe film arrived on Netflix on November 17th.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsDevonté Hynes Shares Title Track From Score Of Upcoming Netflix Film "Passing"Hynes comes through with a track from his most recent movie score. By Taylor McCloud
- News“Pokémon 25: The Album” Includes Tracks From Vince Staples, Post Malone, Lil Yachty & MoreThe album was put together in celebration of Pokémon’s 25th anniversary.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsScHoolboy Q, 21 Savage, 2 Chainz, Don Toliver & Miguel Feature On "Gully" SoundtrackThe eight-track project also features Ty Dolla $ign, B-Real, Buddy, Snoh Aalegra, Gary Clark Jr., Sleepy Rose, & Mike WiLL Made-It.By Erika Marie
- NewsTy Dolla $ign, Jack Harlow, & 24kGoldn Ride Fast In "I Won" Visual From "F9" SoundtrackThe full soundtrack is slated to arrive on June 17 while the latest installment of the "Fast & Furious" franchise hits theaters on June 25.By Erika Marie
- MusicLauryn Hill To Release First Solo Song In 5 Years On "Queen & Slim" ProjectLauryn Hill is set to make a new appearance soon.By Milca P.