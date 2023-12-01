Sean Leon Releases An Emotional But Beautiful Tribute Album To His Late Brother With "In Loving Memory"

Sean Leon's career has been long and not many people may know about that. The Canadian singer and rapper has been at it since 2013 and has not slowed down at all. Sure he may take a year or two off, but when he returns, it is in a big way. For example, after a few releases in 2014, Leon waited until 2017 to come back. But, he would give the fans three projects that year. He is making up for lost time once again after taking a break after 2018, to drop tree projects in the last year or so.

This one could be his most emotional one yet. In Loving Memory is a tribute album and a soundtrack all wrapped into one. His brother tragically lost his life in 2020 and he is remembering him in a big way. There will be (?) an accompanying film called House of Leon. There is not a whole lot of information on it. It could be out or it could not be. Regardless, this album is truly stunning.

Leon brings on some familiar faces like Daniel Caesar and Kanye West. There was a good amount of hype about this project for that reason. Leon appeared on Donda and Donda 2 and there was hope that the Chicago legend would have some vocal work on it. Fortunately, those wishes were granted as he made it onto "Oxygen." But, this project has more than that to offer than a Ye feature. The first half is especially explosive in all the right ways. Give it a try above.

In Loving Memory Tracklist:

In Loving Memory Gravity Blood Memories (Reprise) with River Tiber Transition Aquarius Transition, Again The Glade with Daniel Caesar Equinox Dishonored with Jessie Reyez Oxygen Kingsley's Outro Memories with Dylan Sinclair Alive

