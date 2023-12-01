Diddy Wasn't The One To Pay For Cassie Settlement, Legal Expert Theorizes

Since the former Bad Boy artist also sued Sean Combs' corporations, attorney Symone Redwine thinks they took over paying this dough.

Though Diddy's legal battles are far from over, the bombshell suit from Cassie is still the principal point of discussion when it comes to his alleged abhorrent behavior. Moreover, many folks expressed shock, satisfaction, or skepticism when they settled the case, which was quite the suspicious and quick resolution to such a damning accusation. However, in the weeks since, other voices and angles shed some light on this issue and might actually help us understand it a little more. On that note, Houston-based attorney Symone Redwine appeared on the Pour Horsemen podcast on Wednesday (November 29) to explain the possible financing behind this settlement.

"They didn’t sue just Diddy," Symone Redwine told the show hosts, explaining that there's a chance that Sean Combs didn't pay a cent in this explosive, slightly damning, and eyebrow-raising legal development. "They sued his corporations. And they sued his corporations, and sued in her capacity as an employee. When you do that, it triggers commercial liability insurance and it triggers another policy called directors and officers." Then, she went on to elaborate what the implication of these policies is, and how things maybe weren't up to Puff Daddy in this case.

Symone Redwine Speaks On Diddy & Cassie Settlement: Watch

"We know he’s the director of the companies as a CEO," Symone Redwine continued about the Diddy lawsuits. "So now you got two policies. What happens then is, it takes away Puffy’s ability to settle. It’s not his choice no more. So because they added those claims, the corporate insurance carrier got to say, ‘Oh hell no, we’re giving her the money.'" Furthermore, it's unclear if the lawyer also believes these considerations apply to the multiple other lawsuits against the Bad Boy mogul. Of course, it's more likely that this is very case-by-case and depends on the codefendants named.

Meanwhile, this news is relevant because it affects how the public truly perceives his accountability in this situation. If the New York music magnate didn't pay here, then how can we expect to see this settlement as him atoning for his alleged mistakes? What does that mean for what this settlement means as far as his guilt– and how will this affect future legal procedures? Regardless, check back in with HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Diddy and Cassie.

