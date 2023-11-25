Suge Knight Accuses Diddy Of Paying Cassie Off To Avoid Jail Time

Earlier this month, Cassie filed a bombshell lawsuit against her ex Diddy, which came with a long and damning list of allegations. She accused the Bad Boy Records founder of sexual assault, physical and emotional abuse, and more. Only a day after she filed the suit, they reached a settlement. Diddy has maintained his innocence, insisting that the settlement was in no way an admission of guilt.

Now, Suge Knight has spoken on the matter on his podcast Collect Call With Suge Knight, proposing another theory. He claims that the allegations Cassie made against Diddy didn't come as a surprise to him, even alleging that he was abusive towards other women in the past. Knight recalled Diddy having an assistant named Capricorn, who kept Cassie's relationship with Kid Cudi under wraps. He alleges that Diddy physically assaulted her when he found out.

Suge Knight Weighs In On Diddy And Cassie's Settlement

Knight continued, recalling a time when Diddy allegedly "beat the sh*t" out of someone from Interscope, and later paid them off to avoid jail. Cassie shared a statement after she reached a settlement with Diddy, claiming that things were handled amicably. "I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control," she said. "I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support."

Diddy shared his own statement with a similar sentiment. "We have decided to resolve this matter amicably," he said. "I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love." Diddy has since been hit with two additional lawsuits from women accusing him of sexual assault. His third accuser alleges that in the early 90s, he and Aaron Hall raped her and her friend, and Diddy later physically assaulted her. Diddy continues to deny all allegations, calling the suits a "money grab" and accusing his alleged victims of exploiting the Adult Survivors Act. What do you think of Suge Knight's claims about Cassie and Diddy's settlement? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

