Suge Knight Accuses Left Eye Of Sleeping With Chilli's Baby Daddy, Claiming She Has Herpes

It's no secret that Suge Knight has dropped some major bombs on his prison podcast, Collect Call With Suge Knight. He's made shocking allegations about several of his peers, involving secret beef, sexual assault, and even murder. It appears as though no person or topic is off limits for Suge, who recently took aim at late TLC member Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes.

During the latest episode of Collect Call, the Death Row co-founder claimed that there was quite a bit of drama within the group. Some of which, he says, revolved around Dallas Austin. Chilli and Austin started dating in the mid-90s after the producer worked on TLC hits such as "Ain't 2 Proud 2 Beg" and "Creep." Things were pretty serious between the two hitmakers. According to Suge, however, that allegedly didn't stop Austin from getting it on with another member of the group.

Suge Knight On Alleged Chilli & Left Eye Spat

Suge alleges that Austin ended up sleeping with Left Eye despite his relationship with Chilli, and that she eventually found out. As one would expect, she was pretty upset, according to Suge. He claims that Chilli even confronted her fellow songstress about the alleged betrayal, and was provided with a cold response. “We f***ed, but you got herpes so I made him wear a rubber. We good," Left Eye allegedly said.

While some commenters are here for the tea, others note that Chilli and Austin's relationship has been over for quite some time, and the past is in the past. Many also argue that Left Eye should be left alone because she's no longer around to defend herself. What do you think of Suge Knight alleging that Left Eye slept with the father of Chilli's son, Dallas Austin? Do you think he crossed the line? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

