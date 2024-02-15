Suge Knight Clowned For Posting Intimate 2Pac Shower Photo

Suge Knight is a figure within hip-hop who was feared for many years. Overall, he has had a hand in the careers of a lot of artists. Moreover, there are plenty of conspiracy theories surrounding the rap mogul and the things he has done. At the end of the day, these theories are almost impossible to confirm. However, if one thing is for certain, it's that fans like to clown him. Now that he is in jail, it has been easier for people to do so without consequence. Sure, he has a podcast now, but he saves that for old stories and even rehashes of old feuds.

Yesterday, Suge found himself going viral for completely different reasons. As many of you already know, yesterday was Valentine's Day. This can be a difficult holiday for many, especially if you are lovelorn. Well, he was looking to appeal to his women fans as he posted a nude photo of 2Pac in the shower. According to Suge Knight, this was a never-before-seen photo. "Happy Valentines Day to all my female 2pac Fans!!! Never seen before picture of 2pac taking a shower!!!" he wrote.

Suge Knight With A Valentine's Day Post

This was all extremely bizarre, especially as he made sure to tag Jada Pinkett Smith. Subsequently, fans took to the comments and the quotes to question Suge for this post. Some were curious as to why he would even have a picture like that. Furthermore, there were some who began to question Suge and his sexuality. This is a common phenomenon on social media, and the posting of this photo certainly did not help matters in the least bit. Regardless, it is clear that maybe the former rap mogul made a miscalculation with this one.

Fans React

