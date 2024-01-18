Suge Knight Blames Eminem For Underwhelming Sales Of One 2pac Album

Suge Knight's new podcast Collect Call has been a lightning rod for controversy since it first began last year. That normally comes from statements made by Suge that are refuted by people online and those actually involved. Despite the untrustworthy reputation the show has developed fans have continued to tune in to see what he says next. That was even more the case when he had Katt Williams on as a guest, who was already part of one of the biggest stories of the year in an entirely different interview.

One particular part of the newest episode of Collect Call stood out to fans. Suge has taken the opportunity to talk about 2pac in nearly every episode of the show so far and that was the case once again with this one. In the new segment he discusses Loyal To The Game, a posthumous record of 2pac material released in 2004. The album underperformed relative to expectations, which Suge seemingly blames on Eminem who produced the project. “A lot of people been wanting to do songs with ‘Pac and some people even did some shit with ‘Pac. There was only one 2Pac project that ever flopped before, and that’s the one Eminem did on all the releases. All the rest of them were successful," Suge claims in the clip. Check out the full new episode of Collect Call below.

Read More: Diddy Allegedly Wanted To Shoot Suge Knight

Suge Knight On Posthumous 2pac Album

In another memorable part of a different podcast, Katt Williams recalled getting arrested with Suge in 2014. “So, we have a meeting with a hologram company which is going to into a licensing deal on some holograms. This is in Beverly Hills. So now, there’s Rodeo. And behind that, there’s an alleyway where you park your vehicles. Suge has brought his son with him, who is 5 years old at the time. And before we go into this meeting, Suge’s son runs behind the dumpster and urinates. And a lady films his penis out peeing behind the dumpster," Williams explained.

Afterward they tried to steal the camera from the woman filming, which eventually led to his charges and no contest plea. What do you think of Suge Knight seemingly blaming Eminem's production for the underperformance of one of 2pac's posthumous albums? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Suge Knight Accuses Jewell Of Murder

[Via]